The Worlds Fair Limited is a publishing company based in Oldham, and currently has a variety of publications. We are dedicated to serving the needs of both our readers and advertisers, by providing strong, informative, editorial content and high quality graphic design. The Company's publications are largely business to business and cover several industries, specifically leisure, retail, information systems, facilities management and sports stadium management. In recent years we have developed our traditional base into online publications, book publishing, design services, contract publishing and photo restoration services.

The World's Fair World's Fair is the weekly newspaper for travelling showmen and the funfair industry, providing information for showmen on all aspects of the fairground business. It also features circus articles, steam rally reports and the preservation movement.



Market Trader Market Trader is the fortnightly newspaper read by market traders and market operators, reporting on the day-to-day events taking place in the market trade industry.



Market Trader Yearbook The Market Yearbook is an annual directory of markets throughout the country, giving information on type of market, days operating, number and size of stalls, rental prices, and availability for traders.Full contact details for the market manager are listed.





Facilities Management UK Facilities Management UK is a glossy, high quality, high profile business magazine read by facilities managers, security managers and the other key individuals responsible for infrastructure, maintenance and services to any building.



Football & Stadium Management Football & Stadium Management is an in-depth business magazine for sports venues, read by directors, stadium managers, groundsmen, commercial managers and other key individuals responsible for the daily operations of a sports stadium.



IS Opportunities IS Opportunities is an in-depth, high profile, monthly online magazine that is dedicated to serving the needs of IT & Telecoms Sales and Marketing professionals, with a strong reputation for highly relevant and informative editorial content.























